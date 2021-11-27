ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville, NJ, Freshman Wide Receiver Lotizer Brooks Sets Receiving Record

By Mike Gill
 3 days ago
Its been a special season for Millville wide receiver Lotizer Brooks. The freshman had 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Thunderbolts, 47-0 Thanksgiving Day win over rival Vineland to push his season total to 938, breaking the single-season total for any South Jersey freshman. More South Jersey...

