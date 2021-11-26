ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Silver on Christmas gift list

By Florian Grummes
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t only an excellent gift for your loved ones but also for yourself. We find physical silver especially attractive this Christmas because the loaded spring is fundamentally in the market that supports grabbing a few ounces of coins. Not only, it is a statement of gifting value in a time...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Silver Chartbook - Silver On Christmas Gift List

We find physical silver especially attractive this Christmas because the loaded spring is fundamentally in the market that supports grabbing a few ounces of coins. It isn't only an excellent gift for your loved ones but also for yourself. We find physical silver especially attractive this Christmas because the loaded spring is fundamentally in the market that supports grabbing a few ounces of coins. Not only, it is a statement of gifting value in a time of inflation, but you are giving a gift that appreciates. In our opinion, that jump in value is highly likely to be in 2022. It seems, no matter where the Federal Reserve will steer its course, silver can only come out ahead. It also seems the FED is forced to act soon and will. You will buy something cheap, and those gifted will be astounded about your foresight and their benefits.
BUSINESS
Mens Journal

Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

This article was produced in partnership with Alchemy. Finding just the right gift for that special, deserving someone in your life (including yourself, by the way) should be an easier task than it often feels like. The challenge? Too many choices, too little time, too much apprehension about whether that panini maker will actually get used, etc.
LIFESTYLE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Local holiday gifts abound in Silver City

Online shopping may be king, but with so many well-stocked, locally owned businesses, good ol’ fashioned in-store gift-buying is a snap for holiday shoppers in Silver City — with the added benefit of keeping more of those dollars in the county and making a happier holiday for some of your neighbors.
SILVER CITY, NM
kitco.com

Gold testing 1800, looks like a selling opportunity

As we approach the end of the year, gold, silver, and platinum have work to do on the downside. The dramatic drop last Friday, Monday and Tuesday did a lot of technical damage to the charts. Gold broke down from congestion and is now below $1,800 based on March futures.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Christmas Gift#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Fed
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
desertexposure.com

Silver City museum to host modified Victorian Christmas

On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-5, Victorian Christmas in Silver City is back! With some major modifications to account for the health of the public during these COVIDful holidays. This year Victorian Christmas will take place largely outdoors. For this reason it has been moved to Saturday daytime event. Expanding...
SILVER CITY, NM
kitco.com

Gold, silver weaker amid bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. The metals are being pressured by negative outside forces on this day, including a stronger U.S. dollar index, a bounce in the U.S. stock market and rising bond yields. February gold was last down $3.40 at $1,784.70 and March Comex silver was last down $0.31 at $22.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Housing market remains hot as weather cools

HANCOCK COUNTY — Bucking the typical trend of a quieter market in the fall and winter months, October’s residential real estate market in Hancock County continued to see increased sales and home prices, fueled by an increase in inventory. According to F.C. Tucker Company, Hancock County saw a 6.8% increase...
kitco.com

The gold sector is relatively small, but that can be a positive

Technology giants dwarf mining giants, but that can also benefit investors, said Yamana Gold's (TSE:YRI) executive chairman, Peter Marrone. On Friday Marrone recorded Kitco Roundtable with Mining Audiences Manager Michael McCrae, Editor Neils Christensen and Kitco correspondent Paul Harris. The largest gold miner, Newmont, has a market capitalization of $44...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Instant analysis: Gold, silver still longer-term bullish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - See on the monthly continuation chart for nearby COMEX gold futures that prices are still...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Elevation Gold reports production drop

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Elevation Gold (TSXV:ELVT) said today it had gold equivalent production of 7,209 ounces, down from the preceding quarter when it reported 7,823 gold equivalent ounces. Elevation Gold has operations in Arizona and Nevada. The company reported revenue of $12.1 million, and earnings from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price gains; markets less spooked

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday, on some safe-haven demand and short covering by futures traders as the market place is not as panicky as seen on Friday, but by no means upbeat, either. February gold was last up $6.00 at $1,794.00 and March Comex silver was last up $0.11 at $23.25 an ounce.
MARKETS
bendsource.com

Offers In a Seller's Market

The first two quarters of the year brought a very heated home market. It was and is a seller's market, meaning that due to lack of inventory and high demand from buyers, the seller has more leverage during negotiations. As a home seller it's important to identify goals for the home sale. For some it's the bottom line. For others it may be more important to remain in the home for a set period of time after closing of escrow. Having a clear understanding of this will be very helpful when faced with decisions during the negotiation process—especially when there are multiple buyers competing for the home and there is pressure to make a decision.
REAL ESTATE
kitco.com

Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders approve merger

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the resolution was approved by approximately 99.86% of the votes cast by Agnico...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver move higher heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has started the week on the front foot rising 0.25% to trade at $1795/oz. Silver is also trading higher having risen 1.19%. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1.24% higher and spot WTI has risen 4.95% but this comes after a big fall on Friday.
MARKETS
kitco.com

The Turkish people abandon the lira for the US dollar as gold and silver fall - Jeffrey Christian

CPM discusses the sharp decline in the Turkish lira, the Turkish central bank’s policies toward gold, the dollar, euro, and lira, and what it all means for gold. The video then discusses how gold and silver fared on Friday as the Omicron variant news hit other financial markets, and what CPM expects next. CPM clarified that metal held by ETFs in allocated accounts in Comex-registered depositories is not hypothecated or encumbered, explaining what it means for metal, or other assets, to be hypothecated or encumbered. Metal held in allocated deposits is owned by the owner. If metal is hypothecated or encumbered, the owner has used the metal as collateral with a second party, loaned it to a second party, or used it in some other transaction. Most ETFs’ charters prohibit encumbering their allocated metal holdings in any such way.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy