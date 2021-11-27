ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Best of Devon Givens 11-26-21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon breaks down the Flyers loss...

ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 11-23-21

On today’s best of, Mike starts off the show talking about the high everyone is still on because of the Eagles win over the Saints. Their next opponent, the Giants, is horrible and they just fired their OC. Mike believes it’s nearly impossible for the Eagles to NOT make the playoffs, especially with how bad the schedule is. Mike then turns to the Sixers big win over the Kings even with their depleted roster. He then compares Ozzie Smith and Jimmy Rollins. The whole crew believes Rollins is a Hall of Famer (00:00-10:50). Eagles reporter Dave Zangaro joins the show to talk about the Eagles playoff possibilities, Jonathan Gannon’s success against bad quarterbacks, Landon Dickerson, Miles Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. Mike even introduces a new gauge called the Hurts Meter (11:00-21:32). Phillies great Jimmy Rollins joins the show. He talks about how it feels to be on the Hall of Fame ballot, the origin of his swag, winning with the Phillies, what he wishes he could have done better, and playing for Charlie Manuel among many other topics (21:43-42:21).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 11-23-2021

In today’s best of Anthony opens the show talking about the Eagles and the one thing they need to do to beat the Giants this weekend and another road win for the shorthanded Sixers. Anthony and Andrew debate the most hated Cowboys and Giants players since 1990 (0:00-20:26). Eagles Inquirer reporter, Jeff McLane, joins The Anthony Gargano Show breaking down another Eagles win and the push for a possible playoff berth (26:26-32:37).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of Tyler Zulli 11-26-2021

Tyler discusses the Eagles chances of making the playoffs, the Sixers regaining Embiid, and the Flyers potential to break their loosing streak.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Best of Tyrone Johnson and Hunter Brody 11-27-2021

Tyrone and Hunter discuss the Eagles, Phillies off season, and more!
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

Markelle Fultz Becomes Latest Ex-Philly Athlete To Defend The Fan Base

At one time, Markelle Fultz was the “missing piece.” The combo guard from Washington had risen up draft boards to become the consensus #1 overall pick in the draft. The problem was, the Sixers held the 3rd overall pick. But former GM Bryan Colangelo struck a deal with Boston to move up to #1 and draft the versatile combo guard. The city of Philadelphia was elated.
NBA

