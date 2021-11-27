The Best of Devon Givens 11-26-21

On today’s best of, Mike starts off the show talking about the high everyone is still on because of the Eagles win over the Saints. Their next opponent, the Giants, is horrible and they just fired their OC. Mike believes it’s nearly impossible for the Eagles to NOT make the playoffs, especially with how bad the schedule is. Mike then turns to the Sixers big win over the Kings even with their depleted roster. He then compares Ozzie Smith and Jimmy Rollins. The whole crew believes Rollins is a Hall of Famer (00:00-10:50). Eagles reporter Dave Zangaro joins the show to talk about the Eagles playoff possibilities, Jonathan Gannon’s success against bad quarterbacks, Landon Dickerson, Miles Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. Mike even introduces a new gauge called the Hurts Meter (11:00-21:32). Phillies great Jimmy Rollins joins the show. He talks about how it feels to be on the Hall of Fame ballot, the origin of his swag, winning with the Phillies, what he wishes he could have done better, and playing for Charlie Manuel among many other topics (21:43-42:21).

