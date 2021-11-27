ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Breakthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide discusses Breakthrough game mode tips and strategies. Attackers will need to push onward and capture points to dislodge defenders. The former could run out of reinforcements, but the latter might get forced to retreat. Breakthrough also lets you play solo against...

www.ign.com

Nintendo Insider

TAITO Milestones Gathers 10 “Breakthrough” Arcade Classics

ININ Games has teamed up with TAITO to release TAITO Milestones, a special 10-game collection that each represents “a breakthrough in development and gaming history.”. Now available to pre-order on the Strictly Limited Games Partner Store, the retro compilation will let you replay the classics from which it all began and a chance to time travel back to the ’80s.
IGN

Training Mode

If this is your first time playing Halo Infinite or your first game in the series, Training Mode is a perfect place to experiment and try new weapons. It should be your second option after visiting the Tutorial. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this mode’s options and possibilities.
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Academy is one of the main menus in Halo Infinite. This is the ideal starting point for players new to Halo Infinite and especially those new to the series. Here you’ll learn the basics of combat and controls, participate in weapon challenges, and freely experiment with its training options.
IGN

Company of Heroes 3's Multiplayer Pre-Alpha Kicks Off Tomorrow

Company of Heroes 3's multiplayer pre-alpha kicks off tomorrow, November 30, allowing players to get their hands on the next installment of Relic's acclaimed World War II real-time strategy game ahead of its 2022 release. According to Relic, the pre-alpha includes two factions — US Forces and Wehrmacht (Germany) —...
IGN

How to Make a Secret Base

Like the originals, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allow you to create a Secret Base in its massive Grand Underground cave system. This guide covers all things related to creating your first Secret Base, how to get digger drills, how you can expand the inside of your base, and more.
IGN

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Filled With Duplication Glitches

A recently discovered glitch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is allowing players to clone rare Pokémon at a rapid rate. As reported by Kotaku, PanFro Games explained how the latest duplication glitch works. According to the video, you can clone entire boxes of Pokémon as well as the items they are holding with this exploit. Since a box can hold up to 30 Pokémon at a time, this is a pretty valuable glitch.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

As you go to enter Canalave City, you'll be stopped by the Professor's Assistant's father. He'll take your Pokedex and upgrade it before you enter the city. Once inside Canalave City, go inside the first house you encounter. Speak to the girl with the green hair and she'll give you TM48s (Skill Swap). The Poke Mart is north of the city's entrance between two residential buildings, and the Pokemon Center further up. Grab any items you may need for the upcoming gym battle and heal your Pokemon, reforming your party into something that can deal with Gym Leader Byron's three Pokemon which all share a Steel characteristic.
IGN

Hazard Zone

This section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide discusses Hazard Zone tips and strategies. This mode emphasizes small-team tactics. You'll be part of four-person squads that are engaged in a PvPvE setting, all while attempting to extract Data Drives. For additional information about other game modes in Battlefield 2042, you...
IGN

Give a Gamer the World With This Cyber Monday Deal on Civ V

With all the time we've spent indoors this past couple of years, you may think you've played it all. Maybe you've mowed down more zombies than you can count and plowed through every dungeon on the map. But until you've played Sid Meier's Civilization series, you don't know what it's like to take on the entire world.
IGN

Build Futuristic Civilizations for 20% Less This Cyber Monday

Love strategy games? What about games that give you the power to build and evolve civilizations? Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - Rising Tide is the perfect game to play or gift for the holiday season, and you can get it for an absolute steal at only $11.99 with the Cyber Monday code CMSAVE20.
IGN

Trial by Dirt

GTA Vice City’s Trial by Dirt should be familiar if you’ve finished Test Track. The two missions are essentially the same, only in Trial by Dirt, you’re racing on a Sanchez motorcycle instead of in a Landstalker. This walkthrough guide to Trial by Dirt includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

RC Missions

GTA Vice City's RC Vehicle Missions are another round of checkpoint races, but this time, Tommy's not in direct control. He's using RC cars, planes, and more, and while the cash reward isn't as great as some missions offer, such as Cone Crazy, finishing all three RC missions at least once is required for 100% completion. Each mission starts from a Top Fun van in a specific location. Just like the Sparrow in the Chopper Checkpoint Missions, sometimes the Top Fun vans required to start these missions may not be there, though. If they don't spawn, just take a Top Fun van from where it does spawn and drive it to the correct location. The mission will start as soon as you arrive. This walkthrough guide to the RC Vehicle Missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Cone Crazy

GTA Vice City Cone Crazy is one of the more precise and challenging vehicle missions, as it asks you to navigate a tight race course without touching any of the traffic cones on it. Completing the challenge gives you a small cash reward that gets larger each time you beat the course again, though you only need to win the first time for it to count towards 100% completion. This walkthrough guide to Cone Crazy includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Time Loader - Accolades Trailer

Console players can look forward to exploring Time Loader's emotive story, where players take control of a quirky RC robot and maneuver their way around craftily designed levels in an effort to rewrite the past, save the future, and help their creator accept the present. Time Loader is Coming Next Year to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch!
IGN

The Halo Infinite Cheaters Have Arrived - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Halo Infinite's console players are calling for cross-play to be turned off, with a number of players reporting that cheaters are becoming more common across the game's multiplayer modes. The Xbox Series S outsold the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch over the Black Friday holiday weekend. DC Douglas, the voice actor known for his portrayal of Resident Evil's Albert Wesker, has allegedly shared confidential concept art for the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake as well as been accused of serious sexual misconduct. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
IGN

Canalave City Gym

This Canalave City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Byron and obtain the Mine Badge, with details on Byron's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Canalave City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Canalave City.
IGN

Farming Simulator 22 Wiki Guide

This page of the guide will help you get to grips with the various control schemes available in Farming Simulator 22, across all major platforms. This includes the default on-foot and vehicle controls for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC ports.
IGN

New World Is Being Overrun By Fishing Bots

Bots are becoming an increasingly large problem in Amazon's New World MMO, and this time they're coming for your fish, PC Gamer reports. Bots are a problem when any MMO launches, to be sure, but players on the New World subreddit are reporting what appears to be an increase in bots reaching higher levels, suggesting issues with bot reporting and the issuing of bans.
IGN

How to get Metal Coat in BDSP

This guide goes over how to get the Metal Coat item in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can earn one in the post-game, but you can also get them much earlier if you steal it from certain Pokemon. Read below to find out more, and check the inventory page for more on the special items in Pokemon.
