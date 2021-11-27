Battlefield 2042 Wiki Guide

GTA Vice City's RC Vehicle Missions are another round of checkpoint races, but this time, Tommy's not in direct control. He's using RC cars, planes, and more, and while the cash reward isn't as great as some missions offer, such as Cone Crazy, finishing all three RC missions at least once is required for 100% completion. Each mission starts from a Top Fun van in a specific location. Just like the Sparrow in the Chopper Checkpoint Missions, sometimes the Top Fun vans required to start these missions may not be there, though. If they don't spawn, just take a Top Fun van from where it does spawn and drive it to the correct location. The mission will start as soon as you arrive. This walkthrough guide to the RC Vehicle Missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

