Video Games

Battlefield 2042 Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section of IGN's Battlefield 2042 Wiki guide discusses Conquest game mode tips and strategies. This is where up to 128 players can engage in vicious firefights while capturing zones. You may also play solo against bots. For additional information about other game modes in Battlefield 2042, you can...

IGN

Diablo 2 Wiki Guide

Able to control living creatures and the very forces of nature, the Druid is one of the two classes introduced in the Lord of Destruction expansion. The Druid combined many skills similarly found in the other classes of Diablo II and Diablo II: Resurrected, such as summoning skills (Necromancer), elemental spells (Sorceress), and aura buffs (Paladin).
IGN

Warframe Wiki Guide

Warframe is a cooperative free-to-play action game set in an evolving science-fiction world. Players take control of enhanced exosuits called Warframes and engage in a variety of missions either alone, or in 2-4 player co-op scenarios. Players can go in guns blazing, or they can use melee weapons such as...
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Drive-By Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Drive-By, the fifth mission given to you by Sweet. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Drive your...
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Guide Wiki

Halo Infinite is finally here, and its delay didn’t stop the hype that has built up for fans of the long-running FPS franchise. The multiplayer modes are out now in beta, and the full game will be coming soon after, on Dec. 8. This Halo Infinite guide wiki will help...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Honchkrow. This Pokedex page covers how to get Honchkrow, Honchkrow's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
IGN

GTA: Vice City Wiki Guide

This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. When you get to Ken's, he has a visitor, Avery Carrington. This cowboy is seeking the services of someone with your... talents. He needs some feathers rustled, and in return, he'll give you protection.
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

On this page you'll find information about all 18 Perks available in Call of Duty: Vanguard so you can better decide which three perks would most support your loadout and playstyle. Every Perk provides a very specific enhancement so make sure to select different Perk combinations for every Custom Class...
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Joining the roster as of update 1.3.0, "legendary pirate" Gullivarrr, will begin washing up onshore and offer a different task and rewards than Gulliver. Learn more in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons page on the new character. Gullivarrr. Gullivarrr. Gulliver, but dressed up as a pirate. Like his sailor counterpart,...
IGN

Terraria Wiki Guide

Armor is a type of wearable item that can be crafted, found, or bought in Terraria. Unlike Vanity Items, these wearables must provide some sort of defensive benefit, ability buff, or gameplay mechanic augmentation to be considered a part of the Armor class. NOTE: While the various Armor pieces can...
IGN

Company of Heroes 3's Multiplayer Pre-Alpha Kicks Off Tomorrow

Company of Heroes 3's multiplayer pre-alpha kicks off tomorrow, November 30, allowing players to get their hands on the next installment of Relic's acclaimed World War II real-time strategy game ahead of its 2022 release. According to Relic, the pre-alpha includes two factions — US Forces and Wehrmacht (Germany) —...
IGN

Give a Gamer the World With This Cyber Monday Deal on Civ V

With all the time we've spent indoors this past couple of years, you may think you've played it all. Maybe you've mowed down more zombies than you can count and plowed through every dungeon on the map. But until you've played Sid Meier's Civilization series, you don't know what it's like to take on the entire world.
IGN

Build Futuristic Civilizations for 20% Less This Cyber Monday

Love strategy games? What about games that give you the power to build and evolve civilizations? Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - Rising Tide is the perfect game to play or gift for the holiday season, and you can get it for an absolute steal at only $11.99 with the Cyber Monday code CMSAVE20.
IGN

How to Make a Secret Base

Like the originals, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allow you to create a Secret Base in its massive Grand Underground cave system. This guide covers all things related to creating your first Secret Base, how to get digger drills, how you can expand the inside of your base, and more.
IGN

New World Is Being Overrun By Fishing Bots

Bots are becoming an increasingly large problem in Amazon's New World MMO, and this time they're coming for your fish, PC Gamer reports. Bots are a problem when any MMO launches, to be sure, but players on the New World subreddit are reporting what appears to be an increase in bots reaching higher levels, suggesting issues with bot reporting and the issuing of bans.
IGN

Cone Crazy

GTA Vice City Cone Crazy is one of the more precise and challenging vehicle missions, as it asks you to navigate a tight race course without touching any of the traffic cones on it. Completing the challenge gives you a small cash reward that gets larger each time you beat the course again, though you only need to win the first time for it to count towards 100% completion. This walkthrough guide to Cone Crazy includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Dive Into Indie Hit Lightmatter With This Cyber Monday Deal

Got a gamer on your holiday list that's hard to please? Maybe it's time to work out their brain along with that trigger finger. There is no shortage of deals on bestselling games this Cyber Monday, but don't sleep on your chance to get some sleeper hits that just might surprise you.
IGN

RC Missions

GTA Vice City's RC Vehicle Missions are another round of checkpoint races, but this time, Tommy's not in direct control. He's using RC cars, planes, and more, and while the cash reward isn't as great as some missions offer, such as Cone Crazy, finishing all three RC missions at least once is required for 100% completion. Each mission starts from a Top Fun van in a specific location. Just like the Sparrow in the Chopper Checkpoint Missions, sometimes the Top Fun vans required to start these missions may not be there, though. If they don't spawn, just take a Top Fun van from where it does spawn and drive it to the correct location. The mission will start as soon as you arrive. This walkthrough guide to the RC Vehicle Missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Trial by Dirt

GTA Vice City’s Trial by Dirt should be familiar if you’ve finished Test Track. The two missions are essentially the same, only in Trial by Dirt, you’re racing on a Sanchez motorcycle instead of in a Landstalker. This walkthrough guide to Trial by Dirt includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

The Halo Infinite Cheaters Have Arrived - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Halo Infinite's console players are calling for cross-play to be turned off, with a number of players reporting that cheaters are becoming more common across the game's multiplayer modes. The Xbox Series S outsold the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch over the Black Friday holiday weekend. DC Douglas, the voice actor known for his portrayal of Resident Evil's Albert Wesker, has allegedly shared confidential concept art for the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake as well as been accused of serious sexual misconduct. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
