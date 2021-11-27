ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Making cranberries more resilient to climate change

By Newsy Staff
San Diego Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is the largest producer of cranberries— with over half of the U.S. production in 2020. However, at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station, production of cranberries have been low the past couple years. “Warm spells during the middle of the winter might melt some of the snow and expose...

www.10news.com

Phys.org

Climate change is making one of the world's strongest currents flow faster

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet, is speeding up. For the first time, scientists are able to tell that this is happening by taking advantage of a decades-long set of observational records. Researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Woods...
SCIENCE
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Albatrosses are divorcing more due to climate change

Over 90 percent of bird species are monogamous, often mating for life, and albatrosses are some of the most loyal. Albatrosses have a rather awkward growing-up phase. They try out relationships with several partners, but they generally stick together for life. However, a new study published in the journal Proceedings...
ANIMALS
State
Wisconsin State
rand.org

More Than Green: Leveraging Green Bonds to Invest in Greater Climate Resilience

This is one in a series of commentaries on environmental finance and green bonds. The COP26 summit in Glasgow underscored the importance of climate resilience as a key policy goal around the world. As governments, businesses, and other entities look for capital to help meet their climate resilience goals, green bonds could represent an opportunity to attract and leverage new private finance and catalyze local markets to support public climate resilience initiatives. Simultaneously, investors have a growing interest in providing capital to fund green bonds, and demand for investing in green bonds has begun to surpass the available supply. Given this heightened interest from both issuers and investors, green bonds could emerge as one key source of capital to help facilitate the necessary energy, land, ecosystem, infrastructure, and industrial system transitions to build resilience in the face of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
theberkshireedge.com

A regional approach to climate resilience

LENOX — If you see a crew of young Berkshire youth studying bridges and culverts, it’s likely to be the Greenagers Youth Crew, funded through a Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Action Grant called Housatonic Stream Restoration for Regional Flood Resilience Project, to the tune of $295,190. This regional project...
LENOX, MA
#Insect#Cranberries
ncpoliticalnews.com

State’s new Regional Resilience Portfolio Program to help NC communities plan for climate change

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s new Regional Resilience Portfolio Program has launched a partnership that will advance resilience in eastern regions of the state impacted by Hurricane Florence. The program will be coordinated regionally with the support of councils of governments and the N.C. Rural Center. The initiative aims to build the foundation for a more resilient North Carolina by proactively engaging with community leaders to determine and plan for climate hazards.
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

More Americans Than Ever Understand Climate Change Is Real And Harmful

More Americans than ever now understand that global warming is real, harmful and directly impacting their local communities. In a nationally representative survey of 1,006 American adults conducted by Yale University’s program on climate change communication, about three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they think global warming is happening — up from 57% in 2010. Meanwhile, some 12% said they think global warming is not happening.
ADVOCACY
987thecoast.com

STATE: IT’S RAINING MORE BECAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE

State officials are blaming climate change for the additional rainfall New Jersey is getting recently. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a report confirming the increase in precipitation around the State is from climate change and even more rainfall can be expected. The DEP Commissioner says “New Jersey is ground zero for some of the worst impacts of climate change”.
ENVIRONMENT
Eater

Could Climate Change Make Food Less Nutritious?

This story was originally published on Civil Eats. As the climate crisis progresses, the planet is becoming less inhabitable — not only for humans and other animals, but also for plants. Farmers know first-hand how climate disasters, pollinator loss, heat waves, flash floods, and diminishing water supplies can make growing...
AGRICULTURE
telecompetitor.com

Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Will Fund Initiatives Aimed at Reducing Climate Change Impact

Verizon, GreenBiz and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Climate Resilience Center will announce three winners that will share $500,000 in the inaugural Climate Resilience Prize in February. The program is part of Citizen Verizon, which the company calls its “responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.” The prize competition will...
ENVIRONMENT
foodlogistics.com

How Climate Change Demands New Paradigm of Resiliency Over Efficiency in Food Supply Chains

Climate change is here, and its impacts on the global food supply chain are already visible. Nations have set ambitious and necessary targets with the Paris Agreement, but with or without it, we’re already locked into a path for the next two decades that includes at least 1°C of warming — an extreme that humans have never seen before. The infrastructure built to transfer goods and products around the world isn't prepared.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: What did the scientists make of COP26?

Scientists and leading climate experts have voiced concerns about the outcomes of the COP26 climate conference, in Glasgow. Those who spoke to the BBC praised the conference for getting countries to agree to meet again next year to pledge deeper emissions cuts. And they welcomed agreements on forests, innovation and especially methane - from fossil fuel extraction and livestock.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Rockland company wants to make local climate change data more accessible

ROCKLAND, Maine ― As coastal communities in Maine begin to plan for a future of rising sea levels and increased flooding it’s important that they have accurate data in hand. But with only 200 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tide stations in the U.S., most of the water level information these communities currently have access to are based on algorithms and not actual observations.
ROCKLAND, ME
duke.edu

Feral Hog Invasions Leave Coastal Marshes More Susceptible to Climate Change

DURHAM, N.C. – Coastal marshes that have been invaded by feral hogs recover from disturbances up to three times slower than non-invaded marshes and are far less resilient to sea-level rise, extreme drought and other impacts of climate change, a new study led by scientists at Duke University and the University of Massachusetts Boston (UMB) finds.
SCIENCE

