Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg home destroyed in Friday morning fire

By Alessandra Young
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Fire Department said a home was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded at 4:00 a.m. to East Hampton Avenue to a house fire.

Once they arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the home.

“I’m just grateful that they’re alive,” said homeowner, Decindy Sims.

Decindy Sims owns the home and her daughter and two young grandsons lived there. She said even though it was a horrible situation, she’s left feeling blessed.

“I know it could have went a whole lot of different ways. So, as I think about it, this could have been one of those stories where we were telling you that we’re gathered with family with the loss of the 3,” said Sims.

She said it’s taken all day to get up the courage to go and look at the damage.

“This morning at 6 o’clock to now to get myself together because I was like numb. I didn’t know what to do, couldn’t get up and go nowhere, and we just decided now to come over and look at the house,” said Sims.

Neighbor, Andre Martin, said he feels awful for the family.

“I couldn’t imagine losing my whole house, you know what I’m saying? Me just thinking about my house and if it burned down and I wake up the day after Thanksgiving, I’d probably be devastated,” said Martin.

Sims said her daughter and grandsons are doing okay.

“Her cry was everything that I have, and I told her: it’s okay, these are just things. One of these days when we go home to be with God, we can’t take them with us anyway,” said Sims.

She said all they have now are the clothes on their backs and an extra outfit. Everything was lost, including Sim’s older grandson’s trombone he was going to play in an upcoming concert.

“I don’t know the plan that God has for this, he has a bigger plan than I know,” said Sims.

She said even though her family’s home is gone, she takes comfort knowing items can be replaced, but never people.

No one was at home when the fire started, fire officials said. However, the home is a total is a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation.

Spartanburg, SC
