2 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a shooting in South Memphis.

Police said the shooting happened at 800 E.H. Crump. Two male victims were shot and both were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

