2 injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a shooting in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened at 800 E.H. Crump. Two male victims were shot and both were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 7