Jacksonville, FL

27-year-old hospitalized with COVID-19 for over 100 days; family asking for prayers

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For 107 days, 27-year-old Fabian Granado has been battling COVID-19 at UF Health. The virus damaged his lungs so badly that right now they can’t hold up on their own.

Family says he’s been fighting for his life.

“Three months ago, I didn’t know if he was going to live day-to-day,” Rene Granado said. “There were several nights when I would go home at the end of visitation not knowing if I was going to receive the phone call in the middle of the night.”

Fabian is from Texas, but in Jacksonville working to become an underwater welder. His father, Rene Granado says Fabian is extremely healthy but was hit by the delta surge in August and was not vaccinated.

“I strongly urged Fabian to get his vaccine. I said, ‘You need to get it’ and he didn’t,” Granado said. “Unfortunately, we are in this position.”

Now three and half months later, Rene says Fabian is making progress after he was placed on a ventilator and ECMO machine in the ICU. He managed to stand up for the first time this month, with his father by his side every step of the way.

“I have not gone home and I have no intentions of going home until he goes home with me,” Granado said.

Fabian’s mother, Melissa Granado said none of this has been easy.

“There’s a lot of times I can’t really sleep at night,” she said.

The next step is hoping Fabian’s lungs heal on their own. If not, Rene says they’ll be waiting to see if he is accepted into a lung transplant program. Until that information comes, Rene says the prayers are working.

“This is the most grateful Thanksgiving Day I’ve ever had because my son is still alive and he’s still with us,” Granado said.

The Granado’s say Fabian is the type of guy who will help you out no matter what situation you’re in. Fabian has been able to now drink liquids and work towards soft foods. His parents say miracles can happen and are asking for the prayers to continue. They thank everybody for the help so far.

Comments / 45

Acclaimed Homes
2d ago

I'm just going to put this out there, has this guy been given monoclonal antibodies? because the general rule of thumb seems to be if you get sick and get these monoclonal antibodies quick enough, your recovery time is measured in days.

Reply(6)
10
Cleo Miles
3d ago

God , in the name of Jesus Christ , we are asking you to heal this young man body , in Jesus Name . Amen . ❤️ , now family , Believe ❤️❤️

Reply(5)
12
*Fabolous*
1d ago

father God we come to you in prayer and Faith for your healing power to heal this young man and to give him a testimony if the hell is long in Jesus name and give him favor with the doctors to know what to do

Reply(2)
2
 

Action News Jax

JFRD: 2 hurt in Brentwood area house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on Sunday night that left two people hurt. It happened in the 100 block of 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. JFRD reported smoke coming from the home. STORY: Thousands of travelers head home after the Thanksgiving holiday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
