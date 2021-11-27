ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox, Michael Wacha Finalizing One-Year Deal

RealGM
 3 days ago

Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Red Sox are finalizing a...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
Person
Michael Wacha
Yardbarker

2 Surprise Teams That Could Land Javier Baez

The 2021 MLB offseason is in full swing, and dominoes are already starting to fall. One of the biggest storylines this winter revolves around the stacked group of free-agent shortstops. Some superstars at that position could find themselves playing for new teams in 2022, and Javier Baez is one guy...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Tigers among Javier Báez suitors; Red Sox close to deal with Michael Wacha

As we head toward the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement and a possible owner lockout, hot stove rumors and goings-on continue apace. Speaking of which, here's Friday's supply. Javier Báez market picking up. Javier Báez is part of a healthy free agent market for middle infielders this offseason,...
MLB
NESN

State Of Red Sox Rotation After Reported Eduardo Rodriguez-Tigers Deal

Would having Eduardo Rodriguez back in the starting rotation be nice for the Boston Red Sox? Sure. But given Boston’s depth at the position, it didn’t make sense for the Red Sox to extend themselves as far as the Detroit Tigers did to have the southpaw in the fold. Rodriguez...
MLB
#Espn#Rays#The Red Sox
NESN

What Noah Syndergaard’s Reported Deal With Angels Means For Red Sox

Noah Syndergaard probably wasn’t a great option for the Red Sox in free agency, as Boston might prefer a safer source of innings alongside the likes of Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta in 2022. But Syndergaard reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles...
MLB
NESN

Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox Never Spoke Contract Years, Per Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez officially is a Detroit Tiger — and apparently a return to the Boston Red Sox never got close. Rodriguez entered unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career and garnered plenty of interest — including from Boston — but after the Tigers offered the lefty a five-year, $77 million contract that pretty much made up his mind.
MLB
NESN

Michael Wacha Shares What Red Sox Coaches Like About New Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox made it official Saturday, announcing the signing of free agent pitcher Michael Wacha. They reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Friday worth $7 million to bring some depth towards the end of the rotation, filling some of the void starter Eduardo Rodriguez left when he joined the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
MassLive.com

Red Sox lose out on Steven Matz, who signs with Cardinals on 4-year, $44M deal; Boston made competitive offer to lefty

Steven Matz will not be joining the Red Sox in 2022 after all. Matz has agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who reports that the contract could reach $48 million if incentive clauses are reached. Boston was known to be interested in Matz, and -- according to a source -- was involved in the sweepstakes for the lefty until the bitter end. The Red Sox made a competitive offer to Matz and were aggressively involved, according to a source with knowledge of the talks between the sides.
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Cardinals outbid Red Sox for one of team’s free agent targets

Steven Matz will not be taking his talents to Boston, as the St. Louis Cardinals have outbid the field and signed the lefty to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Matz decision, which was always expected to come before Thanksgiving, came on...
MLB
bosoxinjection.com

Red Sox News: Boston adds pitching depth with Michael Wacha signing

Red Sox bolster pitching staff by adding Michael Wacha. The Red Sox have finally made a splash into the free-agent pool and the signing is another Chaim Bloom special. It’s appropriate that Boston makes their first offseason move on Black Friday as they won’t exactly be dropping buckets of cash. In his first free-agent pick-up ahead of the 2022 season, Bloom has gone out and signed right-hander Michael Wacha, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
MLB
New York Post

Why the Red Sox’s Alex Cora deserved to be AL Manager of the Year

How much should just making the playoffs matter versus just missing them?. Do you credit a manager extra for succeeding amid circumstances he has inherited?. What about overcoming a team’s actual external circumstances, as in playing at a home ballpark that isn’t really yours, or in multiple “home” ballparks?
MLB
Boston Herald

Chaim Bloom reacts to Eduardo Rodriguez’s departure from Red Sox: ‘We were fighting our emotions on this one’

Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox certainly wanted Eduardo Rodriguez back, but only to a certain point. In the end, the Red Sox just weren’t willing to go where the Detroit Tigers went as Rodriguez accepted a five-year contract worth at least $77 million. Boston extended a qualifying offer to Rodriguez of $18.4 million for 2022 and reportedly were willing to offer him more years beyond that, but it wasn’t nearly enough to sway the left-hander to returning to the only major league home he’s known.
MLB

