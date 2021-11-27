ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii at Wyoming: Tale of the Tape

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has experienced ups and downs this season, throwing two interceptions and completing less than 50% of his passes three times this year. However, last week was a bright spot. Cordeiro passed for a season-high 406 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while adding 34 yards...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
montanasports.com

Wyoming Cowboys to host Hawaii on Senior Day Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. - It is a series that began back in 1978 and has been played 26 times since that over the next 44 seasons -- the Wyoming Cowboys and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors will kick off the 26th meeting in their long-standing series Saturday in Laramie. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
Wyoming vs Hawaii: Keys To A Cowboy Victory

Cowboys want to keep on winning. WEEK 13: Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West) WHEN: Saturday, November 27 — 12:00 PM PT/1:00 PM MT. WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Weather: Sunny, high of 46 degrees. TV: Spectrum Hawaii. STREAMING: Team1 Sports...
Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Warriors Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Cowboys Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction. WEEK 13: Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West) WHEN: Saturday, November 27 — 12:00 PM PT/1:00 PM MT WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY Weather: Sunny, high of 46 degrees TV: Spectrum Hawaii STREAMING: Team1 Sports app RADIO: The Wyoming broadcast can be found in and around Laramie on 1290 AM (KOWB). The Hawaii broadcast can be found in and around Honolulu on ESPN 1420 AM and 92.7 FM. SERIES RECORD: Wyoming leads the all-time series 15-10. In the last meeting on October 30, 2020, the Cowboys defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 31-7, in Laramie. The Warriors travel to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday. Laramie is a tough place for the Warriors to visit as not only do they have to deal with the Cowboys power run game, but the elevation and cold weather come into play as well. The Warriors are coming off their best offensive game of the season and they need to continue that production this week. Receiver Zion Bowens had a breakout game hauling in 6 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Hawaii has a legitimate one-two punch with Dae Dae Hunter and Dedrick Parsons pounding the rock. Offensive coordinator Bo Graham made the switch to calling plays from the booth and it paid off last week. The Warriors had a more balanced attack and taking shots down the field through the air helped to open everything up. It also helps when you can score on those shot plays instead of having to sustain long drives, something the Warriors have struggled with this season. Defensively, the Warriors’ secondary needs a bounce back game after giving up 527 yards to a normally pedestrian Colorado State passing attack. They blew coverages late in the game and allowed the Rams to creep back and make it a one-score game. The bright spot defensively last week was the play of Hawaii’s two best defenders Khoury Bethley and Darius Muasau. They have both had tremendous seasons forcing turnovers and leading the team in tackles and the Warriors will need them to finish strong. The Cowboys are coming off a 44-17 thrashing of Utah State. Quarterback Levi Williams was an efficient 12 of 15 for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, but it was the run game that dominated the Aggies. The Cowboys have a one-two punch of their own. Titus Swen had 15 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns including one from 98 yards out and Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards on 21 carries. On the season, Swen has rushed for 718 yards and six touchdowns while Valladay has rushed for 942 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys will most definitely be trying to push him over the 1000 yard mark this week. The Warriors front seven will need their best effort of the season to slow down the Cowboys ground game. If there was anyone who could threaten Darius Muasau’s first team all-conference status or Khoury Bethley’s defensive player of the year chances, it would be Wyoming’s Chad Muma. The junior linebacker has 120 tackles and 3 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. He has had double digit tackles in every game this season except one. It will be a great game to watch if you like physical, sideline-to-sideline linebacker play with Muasau on one side and Muma on the other. It will be a tough task slowing down the Cowboys on Saturday but if the Bows offense can sustain drives, continue to look for opportunities to take shots down the field and put points on the board they can make this a ball game. What cannot happen is the offense having a slow start, which would force the defense to be on the field early and often. They can’t afford to let the Wyoming power run game wear the defense out or we will likely see long runs and a blow out in the second half. The Bows have a slim chance at a bowl game berth if they can win this game and I know that the underclassmen want to send the seniors out right so we should see a motivated Warriors team similar to the one we saw last week. If this is the last game, let’s go out swinging. As always, let’s go Bows!
RWP: Hawaii @ Wyoming: Three things to look for, Prediction

Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 27th at 10:00 a.m. (Hawaii Time) Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (for Hawaii residents only) Streaming: Download the Team1Sports App. Radio: ESPN Honolulu. Head-to-Head: Wyoming leads the series 15-10, with the Pokes winning the most recent contest 31-7 in Laramie last October....
College Football News

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Hawai’i prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27. Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Record: Wyoming (6-5), Hawaii (5-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless...
How to watch Wyoming vs. Hawaii: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Wyoming Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cowboys and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Unique senior class seeks one more win at War Memorial Stadium

Senior day marks a special occasion every year, as teams across the country honor their outgoing players before their final home game. This season’s festivities, however, have a different feel to them. With student-athletes being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no certainty...
College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
