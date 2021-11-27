ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Freedom football battles powerful St. Joseph’s Prep to end, but falls in PIAA quarters

By Kyle Craig
 3 days ago
One look at Freedom High School’s Braelin Moore told most of the story on Friday night. The blood on the senior lineman’s jersey was evidence of a tooth-and-nail physical battle; the disappointment across his face revealed that the Patriots had come up just short. Freedom lost 24-21 to St....

