Freedom football battles powerful St. Joseph’s Prep to end, but falls in PIAA quarters

Bassett (9-2) at Abingdon (10-1) Bassett averages 47 points and is coming off a 49-13 opening round win over Magna Vista in the first playoff game at Bassett in 14 years. Players to watch include junior quarterback QB Ja’Ricous Hairston (805 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns) and record-setting senior Simeon Walker-Muse, who has rushed for more 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns. But the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Muse underwent appendectomy surgery 12 days ago and his status is uncertain tonight. Senior Tyheim Cline (71 tackles) and sophomore Donald Patterson were among four players who accounted for over 100 yards in total offense last week in the absence of Muse. The two losses for the Bengals were against George Washington-Danville (21-7) and Liberty Christian Academy (45-28). … The keys for Abingdon are balance, speed, experience and size. Senior quarterback Cole Lambert has accounted for 1,398 total yards and 18 scores, while 6-1 senior receiver Haynes Carter (882 yards, 9 TDs), 6-3 senior receiver Peyton McClanahan (549 yards) and senior running back Malique Hounshell (1,388 yards) have also been productive. The all-senior linebacker corps for AHS includes Timmy Jessee, Jackson Holmes, Carter and Hounshell. … “The thing that stands out to me on our team is how the guys compete in practice and how that approach carries over to games,” AHS coach Garrett Amburgey said. “[Bassett] is fast and physical, and has scored a ton of points with several guys who can take it to the house. We’ve got to protect the ball on offense and tackle well. From watching [Bassett] on tape, I see a team that believes in what they are doing.” … Bassett will break a few big plays, but Hounshell and the AHS line corps will rule again.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO