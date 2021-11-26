Raiders WR DeSean Jackson Torches Cowboys On Thanksgiving

In hindsight, will the Las Vegas Raiders regret not taking a chance on Odell Beckham Jr.? Let’s take a look at why this might be a possibility. When the disgruntled Beckham ended his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, it seemed as though the stars had aligned for the Silver and Black. Just a week prior, the Raiders cut ties with their top outside option, Henry Ruggs III, after a DUI-related homicide. There was now a gaping hole in the Raiders’ offense that OBJ could successfully fill, albeit with some possible baggage. But after experiencing a decade’s worth of drama in just three weeks, Mike Mayock and company opted to not even pursue the former LSU Tiger, signing recently waived speedster DeSean Jackson instead.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO