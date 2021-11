The Minnesota Wild spent time at home and on the road this past week for the third installment of the Wild Check-In. They faced the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars at home, and the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. The Wild’s luck turned for the worst last week, as they went 1-3. They lost their first game at home against the Sharks, bounced back against the Stars, but it unraveled over the weekend against the Panthers and Lightning.

