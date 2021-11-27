ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls 123, Magic 88: Wendell Carter Jr. shines but Nikola Vucevic gets the easy win

Cover picture for the articleThe Nikola Vucevic homecoming game quickly became the Wendell Carter Jr. revenge game. While Carter Jr. may have won the statistical battle between two players...

hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: Dosunmu, Vucevic, Ball, New ID

Bulls guard Coby White is expected to make his season debut on Monday night against the Lakers but rookie Ayo Dosunmu will still get some minutes, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘I think [Dosunmu has] played too well and has played some good basketball for us,’’ head...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Exhausted, missing Nikola Vucevic in blowout loss

Monday night, the Chicago Bulls entered their second of a back-to-back at home as they took on the Indiana Pacers. Going into the game, the Pacers were a mediocre 7-9, while the Bulls came in 12-5. However, these Pacers were much better than their record showed. Indiana is a good team. They had just gotten off to a slow start.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Vucevic update is good news for Bulls fans

The Chicago Bulls are on the verge of getting a big boost to their frontcourt. Center Nikola Vucevic, who has been out since November 10th after testing positive for COVID-19, will travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip. Via KC Johnson:. As noted, Bulls head coach Billy...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Nikola Vucevic returns but can’t keep Bulls from embarrassing loss

HOUSTON — The possibility crossed Bulls center Nikola Vucevic’s mind, but he also was betting on the science. When Vucevic heard that 76ers standout Joel Embiid had tested positive for the coronavirus after battling in the paint with him in back-to-back games three weeks ago, he knew the protocols would force him into daily testing.
NBA
Wendell Carter Jr.
Hoops Rumors

All-Star center Nikola Vucevic set to return for Bulls

After being sidelined for the Bulls' last seven games, center Nikola Vucevic will return to action on Wednesday night in Houston, tweets Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols up until this week. Although he has been cleared to play, he’ll be on a minutes limit Wednesday, per Cowley.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Injury Update: Nikola Vucevic Upgraded to Questionable for Wednesday’s Game

For the first time since entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols on November 11th, Nikola Vucevic’s status has been upgraded on the injury report. The Bulls’ starting center is now considered questionable for tomorrow night’s matchup in Houston. Head coach Billy Donovan announced after Monday night’s game that Vucevic would travel with the team in their brief two-game road trip, but he did not comment on when we can expect to see him take the floor.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Nikola Vucevic is Reportedly Set to Make His Return Tonight!

According to the Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, Nikola Vucevic will return to the floor tonight after a seven-game absence. We got our first indication that a Vucevic return could be the horizon when head coach Billy Donovan told reporters on Monday that he would travel with the team. Then, Vucevic was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday for the first time since he entered Health & Safety Protocols on November 11th. Cowley now reports that Vucevic did go through shootaround in Houston, and the medical staff gave him the green light to get back on the court.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

LeBron and Anthony Edwards go off, Nikola Vucevic returns & much more!

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It is Thanksgiving Day, so there are no NBA games today, but...
NBA
#Bulls#Magic
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Osman, Vucevic, Grant, Bulls

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman has settled in to his second unit role and is enjoying a bounce-back season, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes. Osman has made 43.6% of his 3-point attempts this season and has averaged 20 points over the last three games. He shot 30.6% from deep last year and averaged fewer points while playing more minutes.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic prepared for emotional return to Orlando

HOUSTON — There were no lies or whispers through back channels. It was sit-down, eye-to-eye conversations and dialogue. More than Nikola Vucevic could have even asked for. That’s why Orlando and the Magic will always hold a special place in his heart. Not only did the city and organization raise him, but when it was time to leave the nest it was on his terms in a business where players are often treated more like commodities rather than family.
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Nikola Vucevic has no ‘bad feelings towards Orlando’ ahead of homecoming

Orlando has plenty of experience seeing former All-Star centers return with different teams. This time around, when Nikola Vucevic returns to Amway Center with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it’s going to be quite different. “It’s definitely going to be a tough game for me, I think, emotionally,’’ Vucevic...
NBA
arcamax.com

Nikola Vučević scores 16 points against his former team, helping Bulls break 2-game skid with 123-88 rout of Magic

Center Nikola Vučević retured to Orlando, Fla., with a splash Friday night, helping the Chicago Bulls against his former team in a 123-88 victory against the Magic. Orlando was home for Vučević for nearly nine seasons. The center was traded to the Magic as a rookie in 2012 and spent the next nine years growing on and off the court in Florida. When the Magic traded Vučević to the Bulls in March, he left a sizable mark on the franchise record books: first in field goals (4,490), second in rebounds (6,381) and third in points (10,432) and blocks (550).
NBA
charlottestar.com

Former Orlando star Nikola Vucevic leads Bulls against Magic

Two Eastern Conference teams, linked by a high-profile trade that happened eight months ago, meet for the first time this season on Friday when the Orlando Magic host the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have split their last 12 games after a 6-1 start. That included Wednesday's 118-113 loss in Houston...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Magic final score: Chicago bounces back with 123-88 blowout win

The Bulls suffered one of the worst losses of the NBA season on Wednesday night by losing to the Rockets to break their 15-game losing streak, but they luckily had a great opportunity to get a bounce-back win on Friday in Orlando. While Wendell Carter Jr. had himself a nice little revenge game with 26 points and 10 rebounds, the Bulls beat the doors off the Magic in a 123-88 triumph.
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Bulls Get Mojo Back in Bounceback Blowout of Magic

10 observations: Bulls bounce back with blowout win vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls entered Friday’s road matchup with the Magic in danger of extending a disconcerting malaise. But the Bulls took care of business and walloped Orlando 123-88, bouncing back in a big way...
NBA
pippenainteasy.com

Chicago Bulls: 2 studs, 1 dud, from dominant win over Magic

A much-needed bounce-back win on the night of Black Friday for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls came in the front end of back-to-back games. The Bulls hit the road yet again to face the Orlando Magic on the road at the Amway Center on the night of Nov. 26 to try and snap their two-game losing streak.
NBA
NBA

Bulls' Vucevic gets warm welcome in return to Orlando

Nikola Vucevic made a triumphant return to Orlando on Friday, helping the Chicago Bulls to a 123-108 victory over his former team. Playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, the Chicago center added 16 points and eight rebounds to a game that turned into a rout.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic helps break bad habits in homecoming

There would be no slow second-half starts on Friday. No lethargic moments, no inability to self-motivate. On an emotional night in which long-time former Magic man-in-the-middle Nikola Vucevic returned to Orlando to face his former team, he did so with a group of new Bulls teammates focused on rewriting the wrongs of the Wednesday loss to the Rockets.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' Vucevic savors victory, family in return to Orlando

ORLANDO — As he continued trying to find his rhythm in his second game back from a positive COVID-19 test and also had to manage his emotions on a night an Orlando Magic franchise honored him, Nikola Vucevic added another responsibility to his plate. Worried Dad. One of Vucevic’s two...
NBA

