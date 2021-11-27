Bulls 123, Magic 88: Wendell Carter Jr. shines but Nikola Vucevic gets the easy win

According to the Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, Nikola Vucevic will return to the floor tonight after a seven-game absence. We got our first indication that a Vucevic return could be the horizon when head coach Billy Donovan told reporters on Monday that he would travel with the team. Then, Vucevic was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday for the first time since he entered Health & Safety Protocols on November 11th. Cowley now reports that Vucevic did go through shootaround in Houston, and the medical staff gave him the green light to get back on the court.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO