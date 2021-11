Ovechkin scored three times on five shots, including one power-play goal, in Friday's 4-3 win over Florida. He also had two PIM. The 36-year-old just does not stop producing. After racking up three assists in Wednesday's win over Montreal, Ovechkin scored three of his own Friday, lighting the lamp twice in the second period and once in the final frame. He's on an absolute heater over his last four games, racking up up six goals and 10 points with 19 shots during that stretch. Ovechkin has 18 goals and 36 points through 21 games on the year, trailing only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl in both categories.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO