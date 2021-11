Dwane Casey knew there would be nights like this. But knowing they’re coming in August and enduring their agony in November are two different animals. “At some point, the basketball gods are going to be good to us,” he said after going through the mental inventory of all the little plays that conspired to hand the Pistons their 11th loss in 15 tries, 105-102 to Golden State. “Some of those shots that are going out will go in.”

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO