Wild's Matt Dumba: Gets in on offensive fun

Kyle and JD react to the impressive 4-1 win by the San Jose Sharks over the Minnesota Wild. We discuss Timo Meier’s dark horse Hart Campaign and how Meier, Logan Couture, and Jonathan Dahlén have been very impressive together. We then get into how the San Jose Sharks were able to establish their identity (10:00), why James Reimer needs to get a run (12:00), and Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s night (15:00). We finish with Mario Ferraro, Matt Dumba. and our final takeaways going into the St. Louis Blues’ game (19:00).

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO