Wild's Matt Dumba: Gets in on offensive fun

Matt Dumba played the most minutes on the Wild, had a team-high nine shot attempts and created the momentum swing that gave the group its best chance Tuesday night to rally against the Sharks. Basically, the Wild fell short 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center despite Dumba's effort, not because of...
Minnesota Wild star Matt Dumba was roaming near the blue line during Tuesday’s game at Xcel Energy Center when he saw Sharks winger Alexander Barabanov drop his head. You could almost see Dumba’s eyes light up from way up in the press box before he sent Barabanov crumbling to the ice with a hip check that would make legendary NHL defenseman Rob Blake proud.
The Atlanta Falcons are not looking good. The team suffered their first shut out game at home since 1988, losing brutally to the New England Patriots 25-0. Just the week prior, the Falcons lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 43-3. Per Josh Alper of NBC Sports, here were Ryan’s honest thoughts on the team’s offensive performance:
In the Super Bowl era, the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s fifth-best team per win percentage (.558). Generally speaking, the franchise is accustomed to winning, aside from the blatant lack of Super Bowl victories. Even without a Lombardi trophy, the expectation is for the Vikings to routinely win games while...
Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
Matt Nagy is not known for transparency. Sure he’ll wear his heart on his sleeve in-game, on the sideline, and sometimes in the post-game locker room, when the Bears were fortunate enough to score more points than the other team once the clock read all zeroes. He might preach the hows, the whats, and the whys to anyone willing to listen.
Another week has gone by and in that time the Minnesota Wild went on another road trip and faced another back-to-back. They were on the west coast once again to take on the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Seattle Kraken. The road trip went well with the Wild finishing 2-1-0.
The Minnesota Wild looked like a whole new team when they took the ice against the Dallas Stars. They had their fire back that carried them through the very beginning of the season. They jumped out to an early lead and didn’t step off the gas, even when former Wild teammate Ryan Suter was out on the ice.
Kyle and JD react to the impressive 4-1 win by the San Jose Sharks over the Minnesota Wild. We discuss Timo Meier’s dark horse Hart Campaign and how Meier, Logan Couture, and Jonathan Dahlén have been very impressive together. We then get into how the San Jose Sharks were able to establish their identity (10:00), why James Reimer needs to get a run (12:00), and Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s night (15:00). We finish with Mario Ferraro, Matt Dumba. and our final takeaways going into the St. Louis Blues’ game (19:00).
Wild prospect Matt Boldy staggered to his skates during an Oct. 7 preseason game at Xcel Energy Center. He had just gotten tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy, and while he managed to get to the bench under his own power, he needed help getting to the locker room.
The Dallas Stars lost to the Minnesota Wild 7-2 tonight. This was their first conference game against the Wild this season. This was also their worst game of the season by far. Here is how the Stars did against the Wild on Thursday night. Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild Recap:...
Coming off perhaps the most uninspired performance of his Wild career on Tuesday in a loss to San Jose, Kirill Kaprizov received a clear message from Dean Evason on Thursday as the Wild coach broke up the usual pairing that has Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello playing the wings together on the team’s top line.
Matt Boldy, one of the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects, is back on the ice after being sidelined with an injury during training camp that ended his hope for an NHL roster spot. The forward who was selected 12th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, was activated from the franchise’s...
After what looked to be a promising start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons are doing… uh, not great. To say they’ve been struggling to score is a huge understatement. They seem to have forgotten how to score… literally. In a bizarre turn of events, a seemingly decent Falcons offense...
TAMPA, Fla — Wild prospect Matt Boldy probably isn’t destined for the NHL anytime soon. He only recently recovered from a broken left ankle suffered in training camp, and thus, he needs some time in the minors to get used to playing again. That said, Boldy certainly gave the Wild...
Sure, the Timberwolves are just 7-9, but they have mostly been playing good basketball this season and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. Most recently the Wolves destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 138-95 Saturday night. While the results have been mixed (at best), the style of play for the Timberwolves...
The Minnesota Wild spent time at home and on the road this past week for the third installment of the Wild Check-In. They faced the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars at home, and the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. The Wild’s luck turned for the worst last week, as they went 1-3. They lost their first game at home against the Sharks, bounced back against the Stars, but it unraveled over the weekend against the Panthers and Lightning.
