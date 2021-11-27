Penguins' Bryan Rust: Still being evaluated

Kasperi Kapanen was supposed to be part of the answer. Not the main component, but an important supplement. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest rebuilding project through the middle part of the 2010s was going to be the plan that finally broke the iconic franchise’s inexplicable half-century funk without a Stanley Cup title.
Bryan Rust’s rough start to the season took another frustrating turn this weekend when he sustained a lower-body injury that sidelined him both games. And given that coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that he wasn’t sure if Rust would travel with the Penguins on their upcoming four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, it sure sounds like he will be out again Monday in Calgary.
The Penguins have placed forward Bryan Rust on injured reserve retroactive to Friday. Rust suffered an undisclosed injury during warmups on Friday prior to a 1-0 road win against the New York Islanders and has missed the past two games. This is Rust’s second stint on injured reserve this season....
Eller returns for Capitals against Hurricanes; Doughty likely ready 'over the next few days'. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Bryan Rust was placed on injured reserve by the Penguins on Sunday. The forward sustained a...
Guentzel scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames. Guentzel extended his point streak to 10 games with the equalizer in the third period. The 27-year-old has racked up six goals and five helpers during his streak. For the season, the star winger has nine tallies, 19 points (five on the power play), 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances.
Simon (undisclosed) left Monday's game against the Flames and did not return. Simon took a shot up high and immediately went back to the locker room under his own power. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's contest in Edmonton.
Jarry made 31 saves on 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames. Jarry's five-game winning streak came to an end in a close battle, as he was locked in a goaltending duel with Jacob Markstrom in the contest. The 26-year-old Jarry has still given up just three goals in his last six outings. He's now 10-4-4 with a 1.85 GAA and a .938 save percentage through 18 starts. He'll have a tough task ahead Wednesday against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers' second-ranked offense in the league.
Crosby notched a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames. Crosby set up Jake Guentzel's redirected tally to tie the game at 12:35 of the third period. With five points in his last three contests, Crosby looks like he's heating up after a missing 12 of the Penguins' first 13 games. He's collected seven points (three on the power play), 26 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 10 appearances so far.
Letang logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames. Letang was steady at both ends of the ice in Monday's contest. The defenseman didn't record a multi-point effort in November, but he's collected a goal and seven assists in his last 14 games. For the season, Letang has 12 points, 44 shots, 45 hits, 30 blocks and a plus-2 rating in 18 appearances.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving the game in the fourth quarter. Maulet was injured on a run by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the blue medical tent. The team announced shortly after that he is being evaluated.
A day later, the Bears still aren’t sure how serious quarterback Justin Fields‘ rib injury is. Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that the Bears are still evaluating Fields’ injury and it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be available to play on Thursday against the Lions. Nagy did indicate...
Darrell Henderson Jr. has gotten banged up in seemingly every game the Rams have played this season but he’s been able to battle through injuries all year. On Monday night, he was pulled from the game and evaluated for a concussion in the first half after taking just one carry and catching a pass for 6 yards.
Ford of Providence College, Frank of Western Michigan among potential prospects, depth players. NHL scouts have been out during the early weeks of the NCAA season to evaluate free agents who could be available to sign once it's over. Though the chances are slim that an undrafted college forward or...
Comments / 0