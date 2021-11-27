Penguins' Bryan Rust: Still being evaluated

Jarry made 31 saves on 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames. Jarry's five-game winning streak came to an end in a close battle, as he was locked in a goaltending duel with Jacob Markstrom in the contest. The 26-year-old Jarry has still given up just three goals in his last six outings. He's now 10-4-4 with a 1.85 GAA and a .938 save percentage through 18 starts. He'll have a tough task ahead Wednesday against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers' second-ranked offense in the league.

