Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores twice in blowout victory

Rielly scored both of his team's goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. Rielly opened the scoring just 3:42 into the opening period and doubled Toronto's lead by converting with the extra man just after the game's halfway point. He has racked up three goals and two assists during his three-game point streak, including a power-play point in each of the past three games. Rielly has officially heated up after opening the season on a 15-game goal drought, though he still provided eight assists in that span.
