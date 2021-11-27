ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hillmon leads No. 12 Michigan past No. 16 Oregon State 61-52

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7khY8D00

Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 13 rebounds, No. 12 Michigan took control in the fourth quarter and the Wolverines held off No. 16 Oregon State 61-52 at the Daytona Beach Invitational.

The score was tied at 40 entering the fourth quarter before Michigan opened with a 7-0 run, sparked by five points from Leigha Brown. After Oregon State snapped the run, Hillmon and Brown added back-to-back buckets and Michigan led 51-42 with 4:38 remaining.

Oregon State drew within four points with 3:44 to go, but Danielle Rauch and Maddie Nolan hit 3-pointers to keep Michigan comfortably ahead.

Michigan led 31-23 at halftime but a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Greta Kampschroeder drew the Beavers even at 40.

Brown finished with 14 points and Rauch scored 11 for Michigan (6-0). Hillmon also had four steals but committed seven turnovers.

Kennedy Brown led Oregon State (3-1) with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Taya Corosdale grabbed 11 rebounds. Taylor Jones, Oregon State's leading scorer, was held to six points in 20 minutes of playing time.

It was Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico's 199th win since coming to Michigan 10 years ago. The first shot at win No. 200 comes against Mississippi State on Saturday, the tournament's final day. Oregon State will wrap up against Notre Dame.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona#Wolverines#Beavers#Notre Dame#Ap
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Draymond Green Fires Back At LeBron James After Ohio State Comment

Just moments ago, Michigan State alum Draymond Green fired back at LeBron James. LeBron began trash talking Green via Twitter on Saturday during Ohio State’s blowout win against Michigan State. “Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today,” LeBron said on Twitter. “#GoBuckeyes OH……...
NBA
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan OC Josh Gattis commits all-time dumb move

Michigan got its first football win over rival Ohio State in 10 years, and they’re acting like they want to go another 10 years before they get another win in the series. First you had Jim Harbaugh taking a dig at Ryan Day after Michigan overpowered Ohio State 42-27 in the Big House on Saturday. Two days later, it was Josh Gattis talking trash.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy