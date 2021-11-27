ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'It's Coming': N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul Issues Omicron Warning, Declares State of Emergency

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York became the center of the COVID-19 pandemic when it first began. The Omicron variant threatens to repeat that...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 30

America's in trouble
3d ago

it's not surprising the Democrats are locking everything up again even though this variant isn't even in this country yet, Democrats are using state of emergency hoping it gets them some help in the midterms but it won't help they're doomed

Reply(4)
29
Michael Baker
2d ago

Not a single reported case in the state of New York or the U.S. See what they are doing people. Creating a "reason" to shut things down andimit freedoms. They understand fear sells. They got away with it before they will try again.

Reply
13
Local Dude
2d ago

This is a about control. We could still control all of this without a single jab. Total and complete failure from our government and especially the democrats.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
editorials24.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul fires Dolores Alfieri sparking outrage

Gov. Kathy Hochul is giving Italian-American civic activists agita for firing the popular state director for Italian-American Affairs, the Post has learned. Hochul terminated Dolores Alfieri, who was appointed by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, as the governor’s liaison to the Italian-American community in 2017. Italian-American civic leaders said they were...
POLITICS
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
Power 93.7 WBLK

90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#State Of Emergency
Hudson Valley Post

‘Cruel’ New York Bill Could Deny COVID Treatment If Unvaccinated

One New York politician wants to deny COVID coverage to New Yorkers who refused to get vaccinated. Dutchess County's Executive called the bill "cruel" and wrong." On Tuesday, Democratic New York State Legislator Pat Burke announced he is introducing a bill that would allow insurance providers to deny coverage for COVID treatment if the person receiving the COVID treatment refused to get vaccinated.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Where COVID-19 Is Spreading At Alarming Rates in New York State

Could some New Yorkers see COVID-19 restrictions or even shutdowns soon? Some areas of New York State are experiencing alarming increases in their COVID-19 positivity rates. The crazy thing is, New York City, the most populated city in the state and country, is not one of them. Somehow, the place with the most people and most potential for recurring spread, has managed to do what less densely-populated areas can't. New York City's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Saturday, November 20, 2021, is 1.60 percent. The statewide average is 3.77 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Believes COVID-19 Variant Omicron Will Reach Region: ‘I’ll Be Stunned If It’s Not Already In The United States’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday it is inevitable that the coronavirus variant Omicron will reach the state and region. Murphy said the fact that Canada has found at least two cases means that the variant is probably already in the United States. “I’m not the expert, but I’ll be stunned if it’s not already in the United States,” Murphy said. “The reality is that our region is a hub of international travel and commerce, we must be ready now in anticipation of this variant hitting us.” Murphy said the New Jersey Health Department has the capability to look for cases of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
645K+
Followers
71K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy