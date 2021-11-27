'It's Coming': N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul Issues Omicron Warning, Declares State of Emergency
New York became the center of the COVID-19 pandemic when it first began. The Omicron variant threatens to repeat that...www.newsweek.com
New York became the center of the COVID-19 pandemic when it first began. The Omicron variant threatens to repeat that...www.newsweek.com
it's not surprising the Democrats are locking everything up again even though this variant isn't even in this country yet, Democrats are using state of emergency hoping it gets them some help in the midterms but it won't help they're doomed
Not a single reported case in the state of New York or the U.S. See what they are doing people. Creating a "reason" to shut things down andimit freedoms. They understand fear sells. They got away with it before they will try again.
This is a about control. We could still control all of this without a single jab. Total and complete failure from our government and especially the democrats.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 30