EliGE: “NIP Are Too EASY to Disrupt!” BLAST CSGO Interview

dexerto.com
 3 days ago

EliGE and adreN joined Dexerto after Liquid’s win over NIP to discuss exactly how Stewie2k, NAF, Grim, and FalleN took down dev1ce,...

www.dexerto.com

dexerto.com

How a CSGO fanboy became the future of NIP | Plopski Interview

Nicolas ‘Plopski’ Gonzalez Zamora recounts how he got into Counter-Strike and the emotions he felt when he was offered the chance to join NIP, the team he had been supporting from a young age. Plopski has been an integral piece of NIP’s CS:GO team since joining the team in August...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CadiaN: “Lucky… Let’s See What You Got!” BLAST CSGO Interview

It took three incredible maps, but Heroic finally took down Liquid at the 2021 BLAST Premier Fall Final. They’ll take on Astralis in the next round, and CadiaN joined Dexerto to talk about the win, and what happened to falleN, who only had single-digit kills against Liquid. Finally, the one...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Xyp9x: “New Astralis Era? Looking Promising!” BLAST CSGO Interview

Xyp9x joined Dexerto after Astralis’ massive win over Heroic at the BLAST Fall Finals to discuss the team’s new roster, the possibility of a new era for the org, and more. After pulling off an incredible comeback against Heroic on map one, Astralis would go on to absolutely dominate Nuke to advance to the lower bracket finals.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Boombl4: “NAVI Era? Two More Tournaments!” BLAST CSGO Interview

S1mple, Boombl4, b1t, Perfecto, and electronic had no trouble against Team Vitality at the 2021 CSGO BLAST Premier Fall Final. NAVI took down ZywOo, apEX, shox, Misutaaa, and Kyojin 2-0 in the type of easy sweep fans have come to expect from the Ukrainian org in 2021. Boombl4 joined Dexerto...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Misutaaa: “s1mple vs ZywOo is going to be a banger” | BLAST Premier interview

Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier hyped up Vitality’s upcoming clash against NAVI at the BLAST Premier Fall Final in an interview with Dexerto. Vitality have surpassed all reasonable expectations at the BLAST Premier Fall Final. Despite being expected to undergo off-season roster changes, they have managed to reach the tournament’s upper bracket final after defeating Team Liquid and Astralis.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sneaky sends sparks flying with electric Genshin Impact Keqing cosplay

Former Cloud9 League of Legends star Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi showed off his interpretation of Keqing with an electrifying Genshin Impact cosplay. During his time in the LCS, Sneaky was one of the most recognizable players in the league who was a tentpole of C9’s meme culture. After stepping away from pro play, he started ramping up his cosplays that have proven to be insanely popular with his fans.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World players flame devs over “slap in the face” XP nerf

New World players aren’t happy about a recent XP nerf that makes leveling take longer, calling the change a “slap in the face.”. Part of every MMO is getting your character to max level to participate in endgame content. However, a recent change by Amazon Games Studio is making it...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sources: NAVI entertaining offers for CSGO prodigy m0NESY

NAVI are open to offers for Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov as interest in the 16-year-old CS:GO prodigy continues to grow, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Dexerto and 1pv.fr. m0NESY has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the CS:GO scene after enjoying a breakout year with...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Refrezh: “NAVI have never dominated us” | BLAST Premier Interview

Ismail ‘refrezh’ Ali discussed Heroic’s victory against FaZe at the BLAST Premier Fall Final and the prospect of facing NAVI in the next round. Heroic are through to the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s upper bracket semi-finals after beating FaZe 2-0 in their opening match. In a post-match interview, refrezh discussed the difficulties they faced against FaZe and a potential clash against NAVI in the following round.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's EXP Share makes the remakes too easy for their own good

Remaking a game from scratch is never an easy task. The job of capturing the essence of the originals while also reinventing them to match expectations established by modern alternatives is a tightrope-walk at the best of times. In the past, Nintendo seems to have succeeded in this task. Gen 1's FireRed and LeafGreen and Gen 2's HeartGold and SoulSilver remain beloved reimaginings of their respective games. But as the power of the Nintendo Switch drives forward what we're coming to expect from a new Pokemon game, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl seem to be moving in the opposite direction, casting the community's mind back with a classic, top-down nostalgia play. Given the authentic recreations that these remakes have historically been, that approach makes perfect sense, but the new EXP Share threatens to break the whole thing open.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus leak claims it’s like Let’s Go Pikachu: “Basically a catching game”

According to a new leak, Pokemon Legends Arceus is “grindy” and mainly focuses on catching. An insider compared the 2022 RPG to a Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee sequel. Despite only two months out from its release, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus. There is so much mystery around the project that in October, fans were furious when Game Freak announced that it isn’t actually open-world.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends dev responds to “broken” Ranked matchmaking issues

An Apex Legends dev has addressed the issues players are having in Ranked when it comes to consistently finding balanced matches. While a lot of the community enjoy playing Apex Legends casually and stick to normal matches, others prefer to head into the Ranked mode for a more competitive experience.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Behind Team Liquid’s unbeatable CSGO Grand Slam | Record Breakers

Team Liquid cemented its name in CSGO history with an insane Intel Grand Slam in 2019 that capped off one of the most dominant runs the game had ever seen. Everyone from Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowsk to Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip played a part in Liquid’s success that made them the best American CS lineup ever.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sources: CSGO coach maLeK in advanced talks with Evil Geniuses

Former G2 Esports coach Damien ‘maLeK’ Marcel is in advanced talks to take charge of Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO team, Dexerto has learned. The French coach has been locked in discussions with Evil Geniuses after being released by G2 Esports just days after the conclusion of PGL Major Stockholm. Team analyst...
PREMIER LEAGUE
dexerto.com

Overwatch secretly added new Moira content and fans are loving it

Moira mains have noticed some new hero interactions for their favorite Overwatch character, and it seems Blizzard added them without so much as a patch note. Overwatch players got an actual pleasant surprise towards the end of November when it was discovered Moira had been given brand new voice lines.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Start of a CSGO Dynasty? NAVI Wins AGAIN | The Fix: Esports

Navi and s1mple just can't be stopped in CS:GO. They just won another S-Tier event at the Blast Premier Fall Finals, with s1mple taking home another MVP award because s1mple puts up CSGO highlights like Steph Curry puts up three-point shots. Is this the start of a Counter-Strike dynasty? Are are they already one?
VIDEO GAMES

