EliGE: “NIP Are Too EASY to Disrupt!” BLAST CSGO Interview

Remaking a game from scratch is never an easy task. The job of capturing the essence of the originals while also reinventing them to match expectations established by modern alternatives is a tightrope-walk at the best of times. In the past, Nintendo seems to have succeeded in this task. Gen 1's FireRed and LeafGreen and Gen 2's HeartGold and SoulSilver remain beloved reimaginings of their respective games. But as the power of the Nintendo Switch drives forward what we're coming to expect from a new Pokemon game, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl seem to be moving in the opposite direction, casting the community's mind back with a classic, top-down nostalgia play. Given the authentic recreations that these remakes have historically been, that approach makes perfect sense, but the new EXP Share threatens to break the whole thing open.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO