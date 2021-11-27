Editorial: $50 billion in aid, airlines still struggling?

At lunchtime on Wednesday 10 November, Clarice Easson and her husband Alan reported to the Manchester airport departure gate for their easyJet flight to Paphos in Cyprus. The couple, from Hoylake in the Wirral, had dropped off their bags and gone through security. But as they prepared to board, easyJet ground staff said Ms Easson could not travel –claiming her passport was not valid for travel to European Union nations, including Cyprus.All their papers were in order ahead of the 2,123-mile trip – including a completed Cyprus flight pass to comply with the island’s Covid rule.Ms Easson’s passport met...

WORLD ・ 15 DAYS AGO