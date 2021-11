A Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California was the target of looters on Saturday night amid a wave of smash-and-grab raids across the US.Eyewitnesses claim as many as 80 people in ski masks rushed into the store at approximately 8.45pm, with 25 cars blocking the street outside.Nordstrom is the largest store in Walnut Creek’s downtown outdoor shopping district and the area was busy with shoppers, and diners at nearby restaurants.Videos taken by bystanders show some of the thieves rushing from the store with merchandise and then driving off in the waiting vehicles.There were reports of department store...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO