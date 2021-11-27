ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 suspect dead, another injured in Clines Corners officer-involved shooting

By KRQE Staff
 6 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A shooting involving state police and deputies from Santa Fe and Torrance counties happened Friday. It happened on Highway 285 about two miles south of Clines Corners.

About 2:30 p.m. Friday, state police began searching for a man and a woman in a black Kia. They say the car was seen fleeing after the two reportedly robbed a Starbucks in Santa Fe.

An officer spotted the vehicle near Cerrillos and started a pursuit on northbound I-25, eventually leading them onto Highway 285 south. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies and officers. Police then returned fire, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree.

The driver crawled out of the vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital for gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown. The female passenger was found dead in the vehicle. No officers were injured.

