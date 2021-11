While Nikola Vucevic was given the green light to rejoin the team before last night’s game, the timetable for his return to the court is still unclear. Head coach Billy Donovan told reporters on Sunday that Vucevic is going to start the necessary cardiovascular screening, which one can only hope will lead to a return sometime this week. However, we do officially know that return will not come tonight, with the team’s latest injury report officially listing him as OUT.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO