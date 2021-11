When she was 7 years old, well before moving with her family to Ocala two years ago, Faith Mendez wanted to become a boxer. No, her father told her. Carlos Mendez tried to put her in any other sport: basketball, swimming, tennis. She never quit asking. So one day five years later he threw her in a ring with a boy with a few fights under his belt. The idea was he’d punch her a few times, make her bleed, and she’d quit. No more asking.

OCALA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO