When Scottie Pippen said that the Chicago Bulls would defeat the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty in six games, it got the wheels turning inside the minds of fans all around the world. These are two of the most prolific dynasties in NBA history. In a hypothetical world that the two would face off, the outcome in the NBA Finals is worth the discussion. We have the three-peat Bulls from 1996-1998 on one side and the Kevin-Durant era Golden State Warriors (2017-2019) on the other.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO