CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is beginning to experience the hardships of playing behind Carolina’s porous offensive line. And the results weren’t pretty on Sunday. Newton was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and finished 5 of 21 for 92 yards in Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, which dropped the Panthers to 5-7 heading into the bye week. Newton has now lost his last 10 starts for Carolina dating back to the 2018 season, and the optimism over the team’s win on the road at Arizona three weeks ago — in which Newton scored two TDs coming off the bench — has vanished.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO