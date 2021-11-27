ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Shoppers show up in mass on Black Friday in Greenville

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YWBz_0d7kcyhw00

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — It’s the busiest shopping day of the year. Dozens of people came out to Evan St. to shop in-store like they did before the pandemic, instead of choosing to shop online.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, retailers kicked off deals ahead of Black Friday and did that again this year.

Best Buy is one store that started deals as early as October and many of their Black Friday items went on sale beginning Nov.19.

But that didn’t stop people from coming out today to snag the items in person.

“Who doesn’t like shopping? It’s black Friday. I don’t want to sit at home,” said one shopper, Casey Fleet.

Some of the hottest deals this year at Best Buy are Smart TVs, headphones, Chromebooks, laptops, and appliances.

But sale experts say due to supply chain issues, they say customers may run into some trouble snagging certain items. They add that shoppers online and in-store may face a dilemma – buy now or wait for a better deal.

Even though many people came out to shop this Black Friday, sale experts predict more people will shop online for Cyber Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Sheetz brings back free weekly coffee offer to help you get through the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. – Who doesn’t love free? Sheetz on Monday announced the return of its holiday coffee program, which offers customers one free self-serve coffee and Cup’occino every week during December.  Available at all of Sheetz’s 638 store locations, the free offer will be uploaded to each My Sheetz Rewardz holder’s account each Friday in […]
RESTAURANTS
WNCT

Onslow spreads Christmas cheer to families in need over the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas Cheer an Onslow community outreach is spreading holiday cheer by providing toys and meals to struggling families in need. Chairman of Onslow Community Outreach, Don Herring said COVID-19 has made things even harder on struggling families and they are in need of more donations so they can provide for as […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

‘Connected forever.’ Woman invites Charlotte Checkers hockey player over for Thanksgiving following good deed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inside the Residence Inn on South Mint Street, Thanksgiving kindness was in full swing for Charlotte Checkers hockey player Ryan Lohin.  He said he saw a woman traveling from Atlanta, carrying groceries to her room to prepare her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.  “So I kind of just offered (to see) […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Broken Links: America’s supply chain crisis

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In America, the journey for so many goods starts at ports like the Georgia Ports Authority in Savannah. Containers are taken off ships, loaded onto trucks, and driven to distribution warehouses. Those products are then delivered to stores and stacked on shelves, but for some items, there is a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy