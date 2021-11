Maine State Police are looking into the death of a 3-year-old in Penobscot County. According to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, State Police were notified by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say a 3-year-old boy from Howland had died and police were called to investigate, as is protocol for the death of any child in Maine age 3 or younger.

