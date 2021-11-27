ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Suspects arrested in missing and endangered person case; Springdale man yet to be found

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two suspects have been arrested in a case involving a Springdale man who went missing November 23 who remains to be found.

According to a news release from the Springdale Police Department, police believe Daniel Blanks, 43, of Fort Smith, and Reginald Baker, 40, of Seligman, Mo., are suspects in the disappearance of Richard Phillips.

Baker and Blanks were arrested and are facing charges of kidnapping, residential burglary, and second degree battery.

Springdale police search for endangered and missing person following altercation Tuesday night
Richard Phillips

Detectives obtained information that both men were in Tulsa, Okla., area and requested assistance from the Tulsa Police Department, according to the release.

Around 3:51 p.m. Tulsa police located and arrested both Baker and Blanks without incident. They are currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail waiting extradition to Arkansas.

The release says Phillips is still missing, and police are still looking for him. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.

