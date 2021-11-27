ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Bennett wins 300th at Virginia, Cavaliers beat Lehigh 61-43

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 11 points and dished seven assists and Virginia turned in solid defensive performance to earn a 61-43 win over Lehigh.

The win was Tony Bennett’s 300th at Virginia, putting him 26  shy of Terry Holland’s mark for career victories.

    Virginia’s team gather after warmups before playing Lehigh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va.Saturday, Dec.2, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
    Virginia’s Nigel Johnson (23) skips past Lehigh’s Ed Porter (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
    Virginia’s Jay Huff, center, controls ball in front Virginia’s Ty Jerome, right, and Lehigh’s Caleb Bennett, left, and during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
    Virginia players react to a play in the final minutes of an NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia won 80-54. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)
    Virginia players celebrate a basket during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Lehigh in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)
    Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (25) controls rebound over three Lehigh defenders during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va.Saturday, Dec.2, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
