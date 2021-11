ELMONT, N.Y. — Eight isn’t so great for the New York Islanders, who dropped their eighth game in a row on Friday night. They fell to the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 at UBS Arena and dropped to 5-10-2. How it Happened: Ilya Sorokin did just about all he could for the New York Islanders on Friday night, but it was Kasperi Kapanen’s goal at 16:41 that proved to be too much for New York to overcome. The lone goal came off an odd-man rush with Thomas Hickey as the lone defender back to try and stop things.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO