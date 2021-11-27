ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

12-year-old entrepreneur asks for community’s help after van was stolen

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUbYG_0d7kb6X600

ST. LOUIS – A 12 -year-old entrepreneur is calling on the public to help him buy a new van after his company vehicle was stolen.

Joshua Danrich launched his own line of air fresheners a few years ago. Since then, his business, Mr. Fresh, has skyrocketed. Not only has it survived the effects of the pandemic but is thriving despite it all.

“I’m not just an average 12-year-old. Twelve-year-olds don’t usually own businesses, so I know how to persevere,” Danrich said. “I put hours, days, nights, weekends sacrificing to be where I am now.”

Top story: Owners of St. Louis Post-Dispatch try to ward off hostile takeover

Recently, he struck a deal with Schnucks where his products are now being sold at 15 locations, in addition to his website . One of the company vans was stolen about one month ago.

“It was devastating. I was in shock. I just didn’t understand why,” Danrich said.

His mother Shay helps run the business and together, they were moving inventory from a fulfillment center into the van when they saw two men in their late teens, early twenties, wearing hoodies jumped in front of them and stole the car.

Multiple cases containing 140 bottles of air freshener were gone in the blink of an eye. This happened just as the company reached its third year anniversary.

“The expansion of my business has been halted, everything has been halted, it’s been slow, the sales have just been going down,” Danrich said.

A police report was filed but the van hasn’t been recovered.

“We’re trying to produce more product but it was product stolen so you cannot re-manufacture what was already stolen,” Shay Danrich said.

Without a van to haul air fresheners, the mother and son duo need help to get back on track. They hope people will help them make up for lost income.

“Now, I’m just going to move forward, look to the future,” Danrich said. “And just focus on the things I can do, not just what happened.”

A Gofundme is available to help make up for the income lost and get a new van to help with transportation. Approximately $2,000 of his $20,000 goal has been raised.

You can find the page by clicking here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Weather#Despite It All#St Louis Post Dispatch#Schnucks
FOX 2

Two women carjacked in west St. Louis Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – Two women were carjacked Saturday night in west. St Louis. Investigators said just after 9 p.m. the driver stopped in a parking lot along Clayton Avenue near Wise Avenue to drop off a friend. That’s when the victims were approached by two men. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Parade today remembers 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie killed by stray bullet

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – There’s a parade Monday to remember murder victim Jaylon McKenzie. The 14-year-old was killed by a stray bullet after leaving a block party in Venice, Illinois. Five men are now charged in the case. Monday would have been Jaylon’s 17th birthday. To mark the occasion, Jaylon’s family will host a “Jay-Day” parade in […]
VENICE, IL
FOX 2

Man found shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS – The holiday weekend ended with a deadly shooting in north St. Louis. Police said a man was found shot to death at about 10 p.m. Sunday. He was found on North Euclid Avenue at Thekla Avenue. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

19-year-old shot and killed outside of Juke Joint Bar

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in front of Juke Joint Bar located in the St. Louis Place neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Police said Antonio King, 19, of Jennings was shot and killed at 12:36 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found King suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

3 die in rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS – Three people died in a rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a speeding car lost control along eastbound I-270. They hit two SUVs before flying off the highway, rolling over, and ending up hitting a fence along Pershall Road. Two men and a woman inside […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Trailer fire on I70 near Kansas City kills at least 4 horses

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a trailer loaded with horses caught fire Friday on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Kansas City, killing at least four animals. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the fire happened just west of Grain Valley. It temporarily blocked traffic along the interstate.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy