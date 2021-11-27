ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Making cranberries more resilient to climate change

By Newsy Staff
WTVF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is the largest producer of cranberries— with over half of the U.S. production in 2020. However, at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station, production of cranberries have been low the past couple years. “Warm spells during the middle of the winter might melt some of the snow and expose...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Climate change is making one of the world's strongest currents flow faster

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet, is speeding up. For the first time, scientists are able to tell that this is happening by taking advantage of a decades-long set of observational records. Researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Woods...
ENVIRONMENT
esubulletin.com

Fighting Climate Change with Diet Change

Like many other college students, Holly Barney lives a pretty routine life going to classes, soccer practices, and navigating her freshman year. However, in between her busy schedule you can also find her advocating for climate change and encouraging others to do the same by considering a vegan lifestyle. On...
EMPORIA, KS
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Wildfires are erasing Western forests. Climate change is making it permanent.

The trees were not coming back. In the years following the 2000 Walker Ranch Fire, Tom Veblen, a forest ecologist at the nearby University of Colorado, Boulder, saw that grass and shrubs were regrowing in the charred foothills, but he had to search to find the rare baby version of the tall ponderosa pines that had dominated the area before the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Pressures Of Climate Change Could Push More Albatross To Divorce

Climate change has many pleading that we think of the children – and now this warning extends to young birds, as it appears that the climate crisis could cause an uptick in albatross divorce rates. These birds, normally monogamous, may be more likely to cut and run when things get tough as changes in the environment put extra stress on their relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Cranberries
rand.org

More Than Green: Leveraging Green Bonds to Invest in Greater Climate Resilience

This is one in a series of commentaries on environmental finance and green bonds. The COP26 summit in Glasgow underscored the importance of climate resilience as a key policy goal around the world. As governments, businesses, and other entities look for capital to help meet their climate resilience goals, green bonds could represent an opportunity to attract and leverage new private finance and catalyze local markets to support public climate resilience initiatives. Simultaneously, investors have a growing interest in providing capital to fund green bonds, and demand for investing in green bonds has begun to surpass the available supply. Given this heightened interest from both issuers and investors, green bonds could emerge as one key source of capital to help facilitate the necessary energy, land, ecosystem, infrastructure, and industrial system transitions to build resilience in the face of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
ncpoliticalnews.com

State’s new Regional Resilience Portfolio Program to help NC communities plan for climate change

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s new Regional Resilience Portfolio Program has launched a partnership that will advance resilience in eastern regions of the state impacted by Hurricane Florence. The program will be coordinated regionally with the support of councils of governments and the N.C. Rural Center. The initiative aims to build the foundation for a more resilient North Carolina by proactively engaging with community leaders to determine and plan for climate hazards.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
987thecoast.com

STATE: IT’S RAINING MORE BECAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE

State officials are blaming climate change for the additional rainfall New Jersey is getting recently. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a report confirming the increase in precipitation around the State is from climate change and even more rainfall can be expected. The DEP Commissioner says “New Jersey is ground zero for some of the worst impacts of climate change”.
ENVIRONMENT
Eater

Could Climate Change Make Food Less Nutritious?

This story was originally published on Civil Eats. As the climate crisis progresses, the planet is becoming less inhabitable — not only for humans and other animals, but also for plants. Farmers know first-hand how climate disasters, pollinator loss, heat waves, flash floods, and diminishing water supplies can make growing...
AGRICULTURE
Brookings Institution

Do COP26 pledges make enough progress on climate change?

The COP26 climate conference in Glasgow produced new agreements and pledges from 196 countries to continue cutting emissions in an effort to keep the global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. But will it be enough? Samantha Gross highlights some of the significant pledges and the need for more action.
ENVIRONMENT
foodlogistics.com

How Climate Change Demands New Paradigm of Resiliency Over Efficiency in Food Supply Chains

Climate change is here, and its impacts on the global food supply chain are already visible. Nations have set ambitious and necessary targets with the Paris Agreement, but with or without it, we’re already locked into a path for the next two decades that includes at least 1°C of warming — an extreme that humans have never seen before. The infrastructure built to transfer goods and products around the world isn't prepared.
ENVIRONMENT
telecompetitor.com

Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Will Fund Initiatives Aimed at Reducing Climate Change Impact

Verizon, GreenBiz and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Climate Resilience Center will announce three winners that will share $500,000 in the inaugural Climate Resilience Prize in February. The program is part of Citizen Verizon, which the company calls its “responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.” The prize competition will...
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

More Americans Than Ever Understand Climate Change Is Real And Harmful

More Americans than ever now understand that global warming is real, harmful and directly impacting their local communities. In a nationally representative survey of 1,006 American adults conducted by Yale University’s program on climate change communication, about three-quarters of respondents (76%) said they think global warming is happening — up from 57% in 2010. Meanwhile, some 12% said they think global warming is not happening.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy