Summit County, OH

Local health leaders address new omicron COVID-19 variant

By DaLaun Dillard
 3 days ago
In the midst of holiday travel and celebrations, our state’s COVID-19 case numbers are not something Ohioans should ignore.

“We have a serious increase in hospitalization and we have serious increase in positivity which speaks to the fact that there's many positive people walking around,” said Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

Friday's number of hospitalizations is the highest seen in weeks and Skoda said it could be even higher next week.

“I would say particularly since we had the Thanksgiving holiday, people traveled and there were individuals that they don't necessarily see often—they may not know their vaccination status,” said Skoda.

The rise is hospitalizations is an added concern after the World Health Organization identified a new COVID-19, highly transmissible variant of concern in South Afric called the omicron variant.

The WHO suggested omicron could be more dangerous than the delta variant.

The U.S. is now restricting travel from at least eight African countries. Ohio health officials believe the ban will protect us from the new variant. It’s a big contrast from the delta variant, which was believed to be here before it was identified.

“The delta variant spread quickly before anyone had done their surveillance on it, so I think right now we are safe to say that I don’t think the omicron virus is here,” said Skoda.

Other than masking up, washing your hands and getting vaccinated, Skoda says Ohioans will have to wait and see if the travel restriction truly makes a difference in keeping us safe.

“We will just have to see the tracking and the surveillance and hopefully it won’t get to the magnitude that delta was able to get to,” said Skoda.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

S M
2d ago

I wish they would report the number of hospitalizations and separate that number between vaccinated and unvaccinated. That would be interesting and helpful, just a number really isn't helpful.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 4,245 new cases, 94 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Sunday, Nov. 28, ODH reports a total of 1,677,741 (+4,245) cases, leading to 85,694 (+94) hospitalizations and 10,695 (+6) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.71 percent of the state’s population — 6,746,229 Ohioans — have […]
OHIO STATE
Dayton Daily News

Another winter surge of COVID-19 predicted in Ohio

The brunt of this wave likely will be borne by the unvaccinated, experts say. Ohio experts are forecasting we are at the beginning of another surge in COVID-19 this winter, although vaccines will likely mean fewer hospitalizations and deaths than last year and the brunt of it will be borne by unvaccinated people.
OHIO STATE
