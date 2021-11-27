ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-27 11:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures of 27 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida. * WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Snohomish, Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 11:08:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Snohomish; Whatcom .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:01:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 400 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms. Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 400 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Snohomish, Whatcom by NWS

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit, Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 00:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:46:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit; Snohomish .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam, Jefferson, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam; Jefferson; Mason .Heavy rain from a third-in-a-row atmospheric river will impact the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula bringing a new threat of flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Most likely rivers to watch at this time include the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish, Bogachiel, and Skokomish Rivers. Any flooding that does occur will likely be minor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rain, along with warm temperatures, breezy winds, and high relative humidities will increase snow melt, though there is less than normal low and mid elevation snow available to melt. Rainfall up to 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and 1 to 2 inches in the lowlands, combining with snow levels above 10,000 feet, will have rivers rising in the watch area and they could see minor flooding. With this decently strong atmospheric river just to our north, should it slide in a little more to the south, there would be potential for flooding on the more northerly rivers to be moderate severity instead of minor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit by NWS

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Wheatland. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel on US-191 through the Harlowton area will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. It will also be very warm and dry, so take care not to spark a grass fire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds may continue Wednesday night into Thursday.
WHEATLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam, Jefferson by NWS

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM MST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee Light snow will become occasionally moderate by late afternoon and could accumulate 1 to 2 inches through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gogebic; Iron Light to occasionally moderate snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall through early evening. Motorists should plan on slippery roads, slow down and drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Wheatland by NWS

WHEATLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:19:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Clouds and a few showers today will allow the rivers to recede tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nooksack River At Ferndale. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, the Nooksack River will overflow levees and banks along the east bank of the river from Hovander Park downstream to Marietta, causing widespread flooding from near Ferndale downstream to the mouth...with swift waters in residential areas and over farm lands and roads. Erosion may damage some river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Monday was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. It will then rise again Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.8 feet on 10/21/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

