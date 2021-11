Fact: There is an elite group of people on your holiday gifting list for whom you would do the absolute most. Whether it’s your mother, your work spouse, or your significant other-turned-roommate, they’re the people who are often the hardest to shop for, but in your heart of hearts, you know you want to give them the world. But when the entire world is too tall an order, allow us to present our case for gifting beauty bundles.

MAKEUP ・ 5 DAYS AGO