WATCH: 2021 Sioux Falls Parade of Lights

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday, Nov. 26.

63 floats were included in this year’s parade and you can watch all of them again by clicking on the video player above.

The 2020 Parade of Lights was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 parade was nearly two years in the making following last year’s cancellation.

Eye on KELOLAND: Parading into the holiday season
The 2021 parade was full of fun lights and floats as the event lasted more than an hour.

