Blade: The Vampire Hunter will now include Delroy Lindo alongside Mahershala Ali. Marvel Studios has reportedly brought the beloved actor aboard for their new project according to THR. Bassam Tariq is already inked to direct the picture from a script written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen). It would seem that things in the vampire hunting department are heating up in the MCU after that massive post-credits surprise in Eternals. Dane Whitman got some ominous advice for Ali's Blade when he went to pick up a family heirloom. Right now, the Marvel movie is scheduled to get filming in the summer of next year. But, it's a huge get for the picture that's building out an impressive amount of talent. Lindo especially has been on a tear with Da 5 Bloods and Harder They Fall on Netflix. It is unknown at the time of writing who he will be playing and if it's a hero or a villain in the new Blade project.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO