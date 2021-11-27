Highland Springs’ trick is no treat for Hermitage 52-13

Highland Springs scored early and often in a 52-13 win over Hermitage in a Virginia high school football matchup on November 26.

No points meant no hope for the Herm Panthers as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

Highland Springs’ command showed as it carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Springers’ offense breathed fire to a 38-0 lead over the Herm Panthers at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Springers a 17-0 lead over the Herm Panthers.

