ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Highland Springs’ trick is no treat for Hermitage 52-13

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0d7kZ8II00

Highland Springs scored early and often in a 52-13 win over Hermitage in a Virginia high school football matchup on November 26.

No points meant no hope for the Herm Panthers as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

Highland Springs’ command showed as it carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Springers’ offense breathed fire to a 38-0 lead over the Herm Panthers at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Springers a 17-0 lead over the Herm Panthers.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Highland Springs pushes the mute button on Freeman 36-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Highland Springs followed in overpowering Freeman 36-0 during this Virginia football game. Suffocating defense didn’t allow points on either side in the final quarter. The Springers’ supremacy showed as they carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter. The Springers’ offense jumped on...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Warhill topples Hampton 13-6

Warhill edged Hampton in a close 13-6 encounter in a Virginia high school football matchup on November 19. The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring. Warhill broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-6 lead over Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland Springs, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Highland Springs, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Education
City
Highland Springs, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Varina gallops past King George 28-10

Playing with a winning hand, Varina trumped King George 28-10 during this Virginia football game. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter. Varina opened a thin 21-10 gap over King George at halftime. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to...
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot rains all over Kenston Forest 46-12

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-12 win over Kenston Forest in a Virginia high school football matchup. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-a7dc6').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var...
FOOTBALL
Henrico Citizen

Hopewell plants its flag on Lake Taylor 54-27

Hopewell dominated from start to finish in a resounding 54-27 win over Lake Taylor in Virginia high school football action on November 12. Hopewell took control in the third quarter with a 34-27 advantage over Lake Taylor. Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 30-19 at...
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Hermitage#American Football#Springers
Henrico Citizen

Benedictine earns solid win over St. Christopher’s 28-14

Riding a wave of production, Benedictine dunked St. Christopher’s 28-14 in a Virginia high school football matchup on November 13. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters. The first quarter gave the Cadets a 21-14 lead over the Saints. You're reading the...
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Destination, victory: Manchester tops Ocean Lakes 59-7

Manchester took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Ocean Lakes 59-7 in a Virginia high school football matchup. The Lancers’ command showed as they carried a 52-7 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lancers’ offense struck to a 45-0 lead over the Dolphins at halftime. The Lancers made...
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Dinwiddie pours it on Atlee 49-14

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Dinwiddie turned out the lights on Atlee 49-14 on November 12 in Virginia football action. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-993ca').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Meridian high school pushes the mute button on Armstrong 45-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Meridian high school followed in overpowering Armstrong 45-0 in Virginia high school football action on November 12. var divsize = document.querySelector('#emp-86b8e').parentNode.clientWidth; var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509276 = window.pid509276 || rnd; var plc509276 = window.plc509276 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509276;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509276+';place='+(plc509276++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy