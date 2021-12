Season’s greetings from Destructoid’s least-American writer. Hello and good morning to my American friends here at Destructoid, as well as everybody else who stopped by to be a little Thanksgiving-curious. Believe it or don’t, it’s that time of year again. What a whistle-stop year it has been. It’s Thanksgiving, America’s birthday… Or is that Independence Day? It’s Turkey Day, as they called it on MST3K and Animal Crossing. Turkee Day, for all of you vegan saints. It all amounts to the same thing anyway, a weekend of too much food and buying cheap shit you don’t really want or need. If you celebrate, then hope that you and yours have a very happy one.

