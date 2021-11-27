ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Lesnar’s Suspension Lifted, Returning On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar’s indefinite suspension has become defined, and he is set to return on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced at the end of tonight’s show that Lesnar’s suspension...

411mania.com

