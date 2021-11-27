ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karns City, PA

Highlights: Farrell moving on to State Final Four!

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4vN8_0d7kXbXa00

KARNS CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – On a snow covered night in Butler County, Farrell handed Karns City a 30-12 loss on their home field in the PIAA Class 2A State Quarterfinals.

Watch the video above for highlights from Friday night’s game.

Senior wideout Omar Stewart, Jr. caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trian Holden in the second quarter to start the scoring for Farrell. Stewart finished with five receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Ursuline reaches state final for first time in over a decade

Senior running back Anthony Stallworth rushed for over 130 yards and scored once, and defensive back Dwight Allen returned an interception for a touchdown for the Steelers.

Farrell (11-0) improves on the season and will advance to play Serra Catholic next week in the State Semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Mullen leads the Tigers to season opening victory

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers girls basketball team started a new era in their program as John Matisi won his opening game at the helm for the Tigers. The Tigers led from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer as they won 59-31 over the Crestview Rebels. The Rebels drop to 0-3 […]
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Karns City, PA
Karns City, PA
Sports
Butler County, PA
Education
Farrell, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Butler County, PA
Karns City, PA
Education
Butler County, PA
Sports
Karns City, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Farrell, PA
Farrell, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#State Final Four#Trian Holden
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy