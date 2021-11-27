Highlights: Farrell moving on to State Final Four!

KARNS CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – On a snow covered night in Butler County, Farrell handed Karns City a 30-12 loss on their home field in the PIAA Class 2A State Quarterfinals.

Watch the video above for highlights from Friday night’s game.

Senior wideout Omar Stewart, Jr. caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trian Holden in the second quarter to start the scoring for Farrell. Stewart finished with five receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Anthony Stallworth rushed for over 130 yards and scored once, and defensive back Dwight Allen returned an interception for a touchdown for the Steelers.

Farrell (11-0) improves on the season and will advance to play Serra Catholic next week in the State Semifinals.

