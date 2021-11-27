ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pavelski nets 2, reaches 400 career goals as Stars beat Avs

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening 1:31 to reach 400 career goals, and two goaltenders combined to shut down the NHL’s highest-scoring team Friday night, as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1. Denis Gurianov added a power-play goal for Dallas, which has...

www.mysanantonio.com

