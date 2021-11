WWE SmackDown featured a main event angle around the question of who is going to be next for Roman Reigns. By the end of the episode, that question was answered by none other than Sami Zayn, winner of the Black Friday Battle Royale. But his moment was quickly nullified by the announcement that Brock Lesnar is returning next week, with his eyes set on Reigns. Once again presents a clear example that WWE is out of fresh ideas and has lost the ability to build credible names in its own promotion.

