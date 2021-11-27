ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

They’re Going Streaking: Stars Defeat Avalanche For Their Third Win in a Row

By Ann Atkinson
defendingbigd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off their (American) Thanksgiving break, the Dallas Stars were home in the American Airlines Center to take on division rival Colorado Avalanche tonight. After a shaky start to the season, the Stars have won four of their last five games. The Avalanche have been having a better season...

www.defendingbigd.com

Comments / 0

