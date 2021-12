The Australian dollar struggled a bit as we initially tried to rally on a gap higher on Monday, only to turn around and fall. That being said, I think that the market continues to see the area just above the 0.71 level as significant support, although we are trying to form a bit of a longer-term “double bottom” in that general vicinity. However, it does not take much imagination whatsoever to see this as an “M pattern.” If we break down below the 0.71 level, I think this market has much further to go.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO